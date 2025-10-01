There’s help available for those caught up in the government shutdown

Military members remain on duty during a shutdown, although without pay, noted Michael Gessel, vice president of federal government programs for the Dayton Development Coalition.

And many civilian employees of the Department of Defense are also sent home.

“Even if those civilians aren’t directly involved in combat or defensive operations, they are all part of the national security team,” Gessel said. “Large reductions in that team make us weaker.”

Those experiencing financial difficulties should contact their chain of command, who can provide more information on financial help, the Air Force said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Air Force pointed members to the Military Leaders Economic Security Toolkit on the Military OneSource website, which offers resources.

The site is updated regularly, the service said.

Furloughed employees may be eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, but excepted employees working on a full-time basis are generally not eligible, the Air Force said.

Employees who wish to file should do so with the unemployment office for the state of their last official duty station prior to furlough.

Those in Ohio may visit jfs.ohio.gov.

When employees receive retroactive pay they will be required to pay back any unemployment benefits received in accordance with state law.

The Air Force Aid Society can help with emergent needs such as basic living expenses, vehicle expenses and childcare costs.

Airmen and Guardians can submit requests through local military and family readiness centers and airman and family readiness centers.

“As of today, America is in a government shutdown,” Sen. Jon Husted said in a statement released just after midnight. “That means some services Ohioans rely on will be affected, and government employees — including the brave men and women of our military — will be without a paycheck. Those are the consequences."