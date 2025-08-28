Uncrewed plane flies for first time as House readies to vote on Turner amendment

“This milestone showcases what’s possible when innovative acquisition meets motivated industry,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink in a separate Air Force statement. “In record time, CCA (the Collaborative Combat Aircraft) went from concept to flight — proving we can deliver combat capability at speed when we clear barriers and align around the warfighter.”

A legislative amendment from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, pushes for continued development of the CCA.

Some 350 people at Wright-Patterson work on the CCA program. The base overall is home to about 38,000 military and civilian employees, the largest single-site concentration of employment in Ohio.

“The committee remains strongly supportive of the Increment 1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft program,“ said the language Turner introduced. Turner is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

The Collaborative Combat Aircraft is a new type of uncrewed autonomous or semi-autonomous fighter plane that some observers believe may change the way air wars are fought.

General Atomics said its YFQ-42A is an “uncrewed jet, focused on air-to-air semi-autonomous operation.”

The “Y” in the aircraft’s designation indicates a production-representative aircraft. If it enters production, the “Y” will be replaced with an “F,” signifying a fighter aircraft.

The Air Force is overseeing development of “Y”-designated aircraft by Anduril, an Ohio employer developing a huge manufacturing space south of Columbus, as well as General Atomics.

“In just over five years, the CCA program has progressed from conceptual development to production and fielding of an operationally relevant capability, while leveraging technologically advanced contributions of an expanding industrial base,” Turner’s amendment says, going on to recognize Anduril and General Atomics.

“While CCAs are envisioned to operate alongside fighter aircraft, the committee is fully supportive of the potential of autonomous aircraft and expansion of these capabilities with other piloted-type aircraft,” the amendment also states, directing Meink to brief the Armed Services Committee no later than Jan. 16, 2026 on the CCA’s progress.

Anduril in January announced plans to build “Arsenal-1,” its first hyperscale manufacturing facility, in Pickaway County.

Anduril is expected to create 4,000 new jobs and more than $530 million in new payroll over the next decade, investing at least $910.5 million in a site near Rickenbacker International Airport.

House Republicans have laid out plans to vote on the annual defense policy bill, which includes Turner’s amendment, during the second week of September. A spokeswoman for Turner’s office said Turner’s CCA amendment must also survive a House-Senate reconciliation process.