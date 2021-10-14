Voter Guide: Cedar Cliff Local School District

No response

City: Yellow Springs

Education: BSBA, Ohio State University

Current Employment: Owner/manager Ivory Meadows LLC Wedding & Event Venue

Community Involvement: Current: Cedar Cliff Schools board member. Past: PTO, Cedar Cliff Athletic Booster member, classroom volunteer. Member of The Bridal Society, Certified Wedding Planner

Why are you seeking elected office? For the past four years, I have served on the board and have really enjoyed it. I feel I have grown as a board member and have the desire to continue to serve my community in this capacity.

Why should voters elect you? We’ve raised our family in this great town of Cedarville. I’m grateful for the education our children have received and the positive support of the community. I want continue to serve on the the board to ensure that our district continues with these high standards of education. I believe my conservative values along with seeing the “big picture” view makes for a good board member. I feel with my past involvement in activities at school, along with my work experience that I can be a valued board member for the Cedar Cliff School District.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. The state is projected to announce its new state funding plan for schools by the end of the year. Navigating through this will be of utmost importance on our finances. 2. Continuing to support our staff and students in the best way we can through the pandemic. 3. Investing in our facilities is always a positive for the district. If funds allow, we can explore additions to our campus.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? The board needs to continue to work closely with the superintendent and treasurer in making good financial decisions, which I believe the district has done very well in this area. With the pandemic and other issues, we will continue to collect data from various resources to make the best decision for the kids and staff with the information we have at a given time.

Anything else? I’m honored to have served on the board these past four years, and I hope that I have that opportunity again. I’m always here to listen to our community members.