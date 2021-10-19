Voter Guide: Piqua City Commission 3rd Ward

Education: M.B.A., Bluffton University

Current Employment: MVCTC

Community Involvement: Member St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Community Diversity, past president Piqua Catholic School Board

Why are you seeking elected office? To maintain the transparency and community cooperation that has begun in the city. To increase business in Piqua

Why should voters elect you? I have helped and will continue to help the citizens of Piqua with responsive and citizen involvement. Together positive changes can happen in Piqua.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Transparency in city government, being citizen centered and responsive to their needs, and being fiscally sound.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? We need to overhaul the city’s operations to ensure services to residents and their affordability. Continue and complete the Riverfront project as it is projected to bring millions of dollars of investment in our city. Finally attracting new business to our town with the new infrastructure that is in place within the city.

Anything else? I am a lifelong resident that loves Piqua and wants what is best for the city. I have worked long and hard for Piqua and will continue to do so if reelected. Please vote for me.