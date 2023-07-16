Warren County Fair opens today in Lebanon

The six-day Warren County Fair opens Monday in Lebanon with nostalgic carnival rides, food and games, 4-H projects, animal exhibits and nightly track events..

“What makes the fair different from other places families can go to is that the fair provides an inclusive experience at an affordable price,” said Dana Letner, vice president of the Warren County Fair Board. “Our admission price covers rides, animal show and live entertainment.”

Letner said about 20,000 people are expected to attend the county fair where more than 900 open and junior fair exhibitors are expected to participate. She said the fair programming is back to pre-pandemic levels.

New this year will be an ice cream social on Tuesday sponsored by Conger Construction where 700 fairgoers will enjoy Whit’s frozen custard free with admission.

Also on Tuesday, the fair will feature a back-to-school backpack lottery sponsored by Empresa La Madero. The fair will give away 100 total backpacks, stuffed with school supplies, just in time for back to school.

Tuesday night guests can enjoy the exciting Bull Riding Show on the track - free with admission and VIP seats available for additional purchase.

On Friday, the fair will host its first “Drink Beer Made Here” Craft Beer event in partnership with the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

All week long the fair will also have a free nightly dairy cow milking demonstrations open to the public.

Families will enjoy rides and games by Chicketti Family Amusements which is free with daily admission tickets.

The fair’s beer garden will be serving wine and wine slushies each night from 5 to 11 p.m.; and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The non-profit Warren County Agricultural Society operates the fair. Since 1850, The fairgrounds, located at 665 N. Broadway St., covers 94 acres with 26 barns, show arenas, and exhibit halls, including a new state-of-the-art event center in Lebanon - have been the home to this annual event.

How to go to the 2023 Warren County Fair

Dates: July 17-22

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Admission: Kids 2 and under - Free; Monday-Thursday $12 general admission - includes parking, rides, and infield events; Friday-Saturday: $15 general admission - includes parking, rides, and infield events; Weeklong Fair Pass: $35; Friday Derby Pit Pass $15; Saturday Monster Truck Rides: $10.

Full Event Schedule: www.warrencountyfairohio.org/fair-week-schedule