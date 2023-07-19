Warren County Fair youth showmanship contests test 4-H members’ abilities

As a heavy downpour of rain drenched the Warren County Fairgrounds late Tuesday afternoon, eight competitors in Class 1 of the Meat Goat Showmanship contest focused on showing their goats and hoping they didn’t have any mishaps.

The contest featured eight classes of 4-H members showing their projects off for James Maynard of Baltimore, Ohio, who was judging the contest. Each class was divided by age group to as young as 8 and 9 years old.

Class 1 is the division for 4-H members who are 16 and 17 years old. This year’s competition had 10 contestants seeking the win. Each class had between eight and 10 contestants.

Explore Warren County Fair opens this week in Lebanon

After checking in with officials, the Class 1 4-H members and their goats entered the arena at Building E under Maynard’s watchful eye. The contestants paraded their goats around the arena, then stood in single file as Maynard took a closer look at each goat.

Maynard, who has been a judge for 11 years, said he looks for three things in a meat goat showmanship contest: the goat is square built, balanced and has heavy muscle. As he looks over each goat, Maynard feels the muscle and if they are standing square and balanced.

“I enjoy working with kids who have put in a lot of hard work in raising these goats and celebrating their success,” Maynard said.

During the competition, Maynard culls through the goats being presented. Those who won’t make the final cut are pulled aside with Maynard explaining why and how the 4-H member can improve for the next show as well as offering words of encouragement.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After pulling the top five goats out for recognition, he also talks with the 4-H members who are placing in the competition. In a few cases, some minor discrepancies was the difference in determining a higher placing.

On Tuesday, Bailey Nahrup, 18, of Loveland, and a member of the Ultimate Livestock 4-H Club, was the Class 1 winner. Nahrup, who recently graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, said her Boer goat was born between December and February. She said her 4-H Club focuses on pigs, goats, sheep and cattle.

Nahrup said she’s been showing lambs at the fair since she was nine-years-old and started showing goats four years ago with her brother Carson, 15, who is a student at Moeller High School.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I like showing goats better than lambs because they have a lot more personality,” she said. “I’ve won before. I’ve always been good at showmanship and that’s what I’m known for.”

Nahrup said her animals are kept at her grandparents farm which is near her home.

“We practice showmanship and how to handle the goat,” she said. “We also practice a lot of walking.”

She said the goat will be auctioned off on Saturday morning.

Nahrup said she will be showing lambs at the Ohio State Fair next week.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

How to go

What: Warren County Fair in Lebanon

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Saturday

Admission: Kids 2 and younger are free; Monday-Thursday $12 general admission includes parking, rides, and infield events; Friday-Saturday: $15 general admission includes parking, rides, and infield events; Weeklong Fair Pass: $35; Friday Derby Pit Pass $15; Saturday Monster Truck Rides: $10.

Full schedule: warrencountyfairohio.org