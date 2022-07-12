West Carrollton finance director to retire in October

The finance director is part of the City Manager’s leadership team, and helps prepare and administer the city’s annual budget of about $34 million as well as managing the city’s financial operations.

In a release, the city lauded Reilly for his managing of West Carrollton’s funds during the launch of its Master Plan projects like Fire Station No. 56, the new police headquarters and the wastewater treatment plant, while “seeking out substantial savings along the way.”