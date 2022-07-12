dayton-daily-news logo
West Carrollton finance director to retire in October

West Carrollton Finance Director Tom Reilly, is set retire in October

West Carrollton
By
59 minutes ago
City taking applications to fill position

West Carrollton has announced that its Finance Director Tom Reilly will retire on Oct. 28, after 31 years spent with the city’s finance department. The city also announced it is now seeking applicants to fill Reilly’s position.

The finance director is part of the City Manager’s leadership team, and helps prepare and administer the city’s annual budget  of about $34 million as well as managing the city’s financial operations.

In a release, the city lauded Reilly for his managing of West Carrollton’s funds during the launch of its Master Plan projects like Fire Station No. 56, the new police headquarters and the wastewater treatment plant, while “seeking out substantial savings along the way.”

“Tom has been instrumental in keeping the City in its exceptional financial condition and the finance department staffed by professionals who are committed to transparency and excellence in customer service,” said Mayor Jeff Sanner, “City Council and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Reilly said he plans to move to North Carolina with his wife to spend time with his children and grandchildren, but said he will miss his “city family” made up of the city council, city managers, city departments and the citizens.

“My department has been phenomenal. I could not have done it without them or thank them enough. They are incredible,” he said.

Reilly joined the city’s finance department in 1991 after starting his career with Battelle and Battelle, CPAs.

West Carrollton said that it is now accepting applications for the next finance director, which can be downloaded from the city’s website. Initial review of the applications will begin Aug. 15.

