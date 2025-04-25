Breaking: Coroner identifies 82-year-old man hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

WEEK IN CARTOONS: Pope Francis, academic freedom and more

CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, April 28, 2025
CARTOONS: Chip Bok, April 28, 2025
CARTOONS: Dana Summers, April 27, 2025
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, April 27, 2025
CARTOONS: Jack Ohman, April 27, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Luckovich, April 27, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Luckovich, April 26, 2025
CARTOONS: Joey Weatherford, April 26, 2025
CARTOONS: Gary Varvel, April 25, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Peters, April 25, 2025
CARTOONS: Dana Summers, April 24, 2025
CARTOONS: Gary Varvel, April 24, 2025
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, April 24, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Peters, April 24, 2025
1 / 14
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, April 28, 2025