PHOTOS: An early look at The Well House Hotel which opens next month

The Well House Hotel in Hamilton is set to welcome its first guests in mid-December. There is a list of punch-list items to be completed before the boutique hotel is ready to open. The Well House is the renovation of the former Anthony Wayne, which opened in 1927 as a hotel then decades later became an apartment building. It was purchased in 2022 and the owner, Vision AWH LLC, has invested $16 million into the project, which includes Ohio historic tax credits and funding from the city of Hamilton. Pictured are areas of the South Monument Avenue hotel on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF