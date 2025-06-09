1 injured after assault using ‘pots, pans, and a knife’ in Dayton

Zecchini said at the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman who they identified as the suspect. Police took her into custody and transported her to the Montgomery County Jail.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the assault included multiple weapons and the two know each other.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.