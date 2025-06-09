1 injured after assault using ‘pots, pans, and a knife’ in Dayton

Police siren

Police siren
Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

One woman was injured after an assault involving “pots, pans and a knife” in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of an assault at the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue around 1:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.

ExploreWoman injured following drive-by shooting Sunday

Zecchini said at the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman who they identified as the suspect. Police took her into custody and transported her to the Montgomery County Jail.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the assault included multiple weapons and the two know each other.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

In Other News
1
Woman injured in drive-by shooting Sunday
2
Man gets 4 years, loses license after high-speed chase from Springboro...
3
Kentucky man accused of punching woman, stealing car, kidnapping...
4
1 of pair accused of Christmas Eve drive-by shooting pleads guilty
5
Butler Twp. man gets probation for trying to get 15-year-old to meet...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.