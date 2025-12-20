1 shot in Dayton; Police investigating

1 hour ago
Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton Friday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, police were dispatched to the shooting in the first block of Warder Street at 6:08 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco