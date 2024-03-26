14-year-old boy charged in Dayton shooting that killed 2 teens

BreakingNews
12 minutes ago
A 14-year-old boy is charged in the shooting deaths of two Dayton teenagers earlier this month near an elementary school.

The teen is facing murder charges in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because his case is not in adult court.

The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. March 14 in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road, near Louise Troy Elementary School.

The teens who died were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Javonta Morgan and 14-year-old Corey Prater.

When officers arrived, they found a male performing CPR on Prater, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said. Officers took over CPR and Prater was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died from injuries.

“Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital via private conveyance where he, too, succumbed to his injuries,” Bauer said.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting.

“There was a group of kids out here playing and some little boy just got shot,” a 911 caller said. “I didn’t really see what happened. I heard the gunshots and now a little boy is laying right here in the field and everybody just scattered.”

A second 911 caller said a group of boys were outside fighting, according to dispatch records.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

