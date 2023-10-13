14-year-old boy shot, wounded in Dayton

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Catalpa Drive on a report of a shooting, where they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

The teen, who said the shooting happened elsewhere, was taken by medics to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Bauer said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday evening.

Dayton police responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Cherry Drive, where they found the teen. He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with injuries that also were not life-threatening, Bauer said earlier this week.

Anyone who might have information about either incident is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).