BreakingNews
Black smoke fills air as Dayton garage fire spreads to nearby structures

14-year-old boy shot, wounded in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
2 hours ago
X

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Catalpa Drive on a report of a shooting, where they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

The teen, who said the shooting happened elsewhere, was taken by medics to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Bauer said.

Explore15-year-old shot, wounded in Dayton

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday evening.

Dayton police responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Cherry Drive, where they found the teen. He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with injuries that also were not life-threatening, Bauer said earlier this week.

Anyone who might have information about either incident is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Man hit by car outside Riverside poker club ID’d; death ‘confirmed a...
2
Dayton attorney indicted for more than 70 sex offenses involving...
3
Police: Harrison Twp. man punched, choked, raped Dayton woman over more...
4
John Carter murder case: Hearing continued again for man accused of...
5
Ex-Bethel teacher pleads guilty to forgery charge

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top