15-year-old boy shot, killed in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By - Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

A teenager was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Trotwood.

The gunshot victim was identified Monday as 15-year-old David Simmons of Trotwood by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Crews responded around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Earlier reports said a person was shot in the back of the head.

Additional details were not released.

Trotwood police are investigating the shooting.

