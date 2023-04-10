15-year-old boy shot, killed in Trotwood

A teenager was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Trotwood.
The gunshot victim was identified Monday as 15-year-old David Simmons of Trotwood by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Crews responded around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Outer Belle Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Earlier reports said a person was shot in the back of the head.
Additional details were not released.
Trotwood police are investigating the shooting.
In Other News