18-year-old indicted, accused of stabbing his uncle in Dayton

An 18-year-old from Dayton indicted Wednesday is accused of stabbing his uncle in the chest last month during an argument.

Matthew Ryan Jones Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called Jan. 28 to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek on a stabbing complaint.

Officers spoke to a man in the hospital who said he had been stabbed in Dayton by his nephew, identified as Jones, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th,” an affidavit read. “The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner.”

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his uncle in the chest.

The man drove to his father’s residence and then was taken to Soin for treatment.

Jones was arrested Sunday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on $25,000 bail.

