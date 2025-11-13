19-year-old identified in court docs as UD party shooter gets federal charge

The federal charge

Dylan Hiner, 19, was indicted in federal court for illegal receipt, shipment or transport of ammunition by a person under indictment.

More specifically, Hiner is accused of having ammunition from outside of Ohio after he was charged in Montgomery County in September of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both felonies punishable by imprisonment for more than a year.

Court documents explained that the charge is when someone who has been indicted for a charge where they could be imprisoned for more than a year either transports themselves or receives firearms or ammunition from another state or another country.

The shooting

The shooting was reported at about 11:47 p.m. Nov. 1 at a party in the first block of Evanston Avenue, near UD campus.

Previously, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said that officers found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot and took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to federal court documents, the woman was shot in the ankle.

Two nearby homes had also been shot, police said.

The investigation

Afterward, police said in court documents that they used area surveillance camera footage to identify a vehicle used in the shooting, and further investigation led to Hiner and other people who are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time, three of whom are minors.

Dayton police said in a release that charges will be presented to prosecutors for three juveniles, including a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl connected to the shooting as well.

According to court documents, police said that Hiner and one of the minors admitted during interviews to being the shooters at the party. Another of the minors also reportedly identified Hiner as one of the shooters.

Police said that 9mm bullet casings found at the scene were manufactured outside of Ohio, leading to the federal charge.

As of the time of writing, charges have not yet been filed against Hiner in local courts connected to the shooting.