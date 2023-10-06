19-year-old pleads guilty in Dayton ‘crime spree’

A 19-year-old from Dayton admitted his role in what police called a “crime spree” for robbing people who tried to sell items using social media apps.

Naimon Alexander Ewing pleaded guilty Wednesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to three counts of aggravated robbery.

Each charge carries a prison term up to 16½ years, a fine up to $20,000 and up to three years of probation, according to plea documents filed Friday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ewing at his home in June following his May 31 indictment by a county grand jury for allegedly robbing people April 3 who came to Dayton to sell property through social media apps, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Some of the stolen items and “other key evidence” were seized from Ewing’s residence during a search conducted with a warrant, police said.

While in custody, Ewing, who turned 19 in July, was indicted for similar crimes that happened June 4, records show.

As part of his plea, one robbery count and all three-year firearm specifications attached to the aggravated robbery charges were dismissed.

If he violates his probation once released, it could lead to a prison term of 11 years, records show.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

