2 charged connected to Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Both are currently in the Montgomery County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned May 13.

In a social media post in February, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that Wells and Miller were wanted connected to a shooting early Dec. 24, 2024 near Fortman Drive and Hackett Drive.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the shooting at about 5:45 a.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. They also said that they retrieved multiple shell casings from the scene.

Security footage showed that this was a drive-by shooting, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the footage identified the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number.

Further investigation identified Wells and Miller as the shooters, the sheriff’s office said.