2 charged connected to Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Two people who law enforcement previously said were suspects in a Christmas Eve drive-by shooting have been indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Jaevon Nathaniel Wells, 31, and Tre’a Lynette Miller, 25, both of Trotwood, were each indicted Thursday on three counts of felonious assault with three-year firearm specifications. Wells was also indicted on one count of having a weapon while under disability.
Both are currently in the Montgomery County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned May 13.
In a social media post in February, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that Wells and Miller were wanted connected to a shooting early Dec. 24, 2024 near Fortman Drive and Hackett Drive.
The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the shooting at about 5:45 a.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. They also said that they retrieved multiple shell casings from the scene.
Security footage showed that this was a drive-by shooting, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the footage identified the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number.
Further investigation identified Wells and Miller as the shooters, the sheriff’s office said.
