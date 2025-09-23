2 Dayton men accused of having child pornography in online accounts

Two Dayton men have been accused of having child pornography on their online accounts.
Joseph Friend, 28, was charged with seven counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
Stephen Dodler, 22, was charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
In both cases, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a tip to Dayton police that the men had child pornography on their online account.
Friend was accused of having it on his KIK account, while Dodler was accused of having it in his Dropbox account.
Neither man is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, though warrants have been issued for both.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7.
In Other News
1
Woman accused in crash that killed Butler County woman pleads guilty
2
Human skull was found last month in Hamilton storm sewer
3
17-year-old killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
4
Man gets at least 15 years for attacking, killing Warren Correctional...
5
Hamilton man charged in 2022 Walmart double shooting will represent...
About the Author