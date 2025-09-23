2 Dayton men accused of having child pornography in online accounts

Stephen Dodler, 22, was charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

In both cases, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a tip to Dayton police that the men had child pornography on their online account.

Friend was accused of having it on his KIK account, while Dodler was accused of having it in his Dropbox account.

Neither man is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, though warrants have been issued for both.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7.