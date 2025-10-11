2 in custody after search in illegal steroid investigation in Preble County

Two people were arrested and charged with a variety of drug charges after law enforcement served a search warrant at a Preble County house, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
The warrant was served in the 8500 block of State Route 503 South, near the village of Gratis.
The sheriff’s office said that the warrant, served along with a Preble County Prosecutor’s Office investigator, was part of an investigation into making and selling steroids.
The search found and seized a large amount of evidence, including powders, pills, liquids, distribution equipment, marijuana and pill presses, as well as a large amount of cash and several vehicles, the release said.
A man and a woman were arrested connected to the search, and the sheriff’s office said they were charged with:
- Trafficking in Drugs, a 1st degree felony
- Possession of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony
- Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony
- Illegal Administration or Distribution of Anabolic Steroids, a 4th degree felony
- Sale or Use of Drugs Not Approved by The Food and Drug Administration, a 5th degree felony
- Endangering Children, a 3rd degree felony
- Possession of LSD, a 5th degree felony
- Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th degree felony
- Possession Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.
Both were booked into the Preble County Jail.
