2 in custody after search in illegal steroid investigation in Preble County

The sheriff’s office said that the warrant, served along with a Preble County Prosecutor’s Office investigator, was part of an investigation into making and selling steroids.

The search found and seized a large amount of evidence, including powders, pills, liquids, distribution equipment, marijuana and pill presses, as well as a large amount of cash and several vehicles, the release said.

A man and a woman were arrested connected to the search, and the sheriff’s office said they were charged with:

Trafficking in Drugs, a 1st degree felony

Possession of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Illegal Administration or Distribution of Anabolic Steroids, a 4th degree felony

Sale or Use of Drugs Not Approved by The Food and Drug Administration, a 5th degree felony

Endangering Children, a 3rd degree felony

Possession of LSD, a 5th degree felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th degree felony

Possession Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

Both were booked into the Preble County Jail.