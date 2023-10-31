2 in hospital after reported stabbing in Dayton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, police were called to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

The 911 caller said that the stabbing was a boyfriend/girlfriend issue, dispatchers said.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

