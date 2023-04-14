X

2 men accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old Dayton girl

Two men indicted last month are accused of sexual conduct with the same 14-year-old girl in Dayton.

Jason Dewayne Hayes, 45, of Dayton pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Co-defendant Alonzo Davis, 38, of Trotwood, also pleaded not guilty during his April 7 arraignment. Both men are charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and Hayes also was indicted for sexual battery, rape and corrupting another with drugs, according to his March 14 indictment.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case after a 14-year-old girl told multiple people and law enforcement that she was sexually assaulted by both men on the same date, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, the prosecutor’s office said.

Davis was arrested April 3 and is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail. Hayes was booked Wednesday and is held on $150,000 bail.

