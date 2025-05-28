3 Cincinnati men guilty in Springboro break-in, high-speed chase on I-75

Green also was charged two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability.

Springboro police were called just after 10:45 p.m. Jan. 31 to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment at 60 Mottaret Way.

A resident was out of town but spotted three people inside her home on security cameras wearing black clothing, masks and gloves after they broke in from the balcony. While police were on the way, the suspects left the same way they came in, according to a Springboro Police Department report.

Responding officers were passed by a speeding 2023 Honda Accord, which did not stop when police tried to pull it over. This resulted in a police chase to Interstate 75, with speeds reaching 110 mph.

The Honda, reportedly driven by Green, struck a tire deflation device on I-75 South at Austin Landing but kept going, with sparks coming from the tires as it fled toward the Ohio 73 exit.

The car was traveling erratically before it went off the right side of the road and down an embankment, striking brush, a creek and an embankment near Exit 38 in Franklin Twp., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The three men, who were not injured in the crash, then ran from the car into a wooded area, leading to a foot pursuit, Springboro police said.

Springboro, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg police used drones to track the suspects, in addition to a K-9 from Miamisburg. The Franklin Division of Police, Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the apprehension of the three men.

Green pleaded guilty May 21 to burglary plus a one-year firearm specification and was sentenced to 3½ years in prison. The rest of the charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Whittle on May 21 also pleaded guilty to burglary plus a one-year firearm specification. The rest of the charged were dismissed as part of a plea agreement that calls for a sentence of three to four years in prison, said Travis Vieux, assistant prosecuting attorney. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.

Woodward also was scheduled to plead guilty this week to a reduced charge as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.