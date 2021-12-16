dayton-daily-news logo
X

3 men indicted after misunderstanding between motorists ends in assault in West Carrollton

Justin Dillon. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Caption
Justin Dillon. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
3 minutes ago

Three men are facing felonious assault charges after a misunderstanding between people in two vehicles ended with one person suffering significant injuries, according to West Carrollton police.

Justin Dillon, 30, of Springfield; Michael Blackson, 34, of Miamisburg; and James Sheets, 26, of Springfield; were all indicted on two counts each of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Explore3-year-old girl, father killed in Trotwood shooting

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 14 in the 5100 block of Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

There was a misunderstanding between people in two vehicles while they were driving, said West Carrollton Deputy Chief David Wessling. The three suspects reportedly assaulted another man as a result.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital, Wessling said. Additional information on the types of injuries sustained was not available.

ExploreLocal schools, police on alert after broad social media threat

Dillon was taken into custody in Clark County on Tuesday, according to Miami Valley Jails booking information. Blackson and Sheets do not appear to be in custody at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and more seized following Miami Valley Bulk...
2
Prominent Dayton child psychologist sentenced to jail, fined $30,000
3
FBI searches Fairborn home as part of investigation
4
Dayton man found guilty of fatal 2020 shooting outside 513 Lounge bar...
5
Police ID man killed after Dayton standoff, point to history of mental...

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top