40 pounds of marijuana, other items seized from West Chester Twp. residence

Methard, 23, and Chase Howard, 34, and Cody Howard, 36, both of Michigan, were all charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.

In addition to the drugs and cash, officers seized 300 THC and hashish vape cartridges, electronic money counters, two BMW cars, a Porsche and a Chevrolet Trail Boss truck, multiple firearms and a large assortment of ammunition, including several assault rifles, according to the sheriff’s office

“It doesn’t matter if it’s legal in Ohio, if you buy and sell marijuana illegally it’s a crime and you’ll go to jail,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The drug investigation involved the sheriff’s office, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and West Chester Police.