5-year-old boy accidentally ingests meth in Trotwood; father charged

A man is charged in a child abuse case after his 5-year-old son accidentally ingested methamphetamine at a residence in Trotwood.

Joseph Lee Clark, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him Thursday for felony endangering children.

A 5-year-old boy taken Dec. 15, 2022, to Dayton Children’s Hospital tested positive for meth, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

“Police were notified and the subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant had given the child a soda bottle to drink earlier that day and that soda bottle also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Clark is held in the Montgomery County Jail.