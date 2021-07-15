9 arrested in internet prostitution sting in Montgomery County

Nine people were arrested in an internet prostitution sting conducted as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
The Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics & Gun Enforcement task force along with the Butler Twp. and Vandalia police departments focused on prostitution-related advertisements posted on various websites.
Undercover detectives arrested nine people during the sting for prostitution and drug-related charges.
Hassian Brown, 43, was arrested Wednesday at a Butler Twp. hotel on Miller Lane off Interstate 75 and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of promoting prostitution.
Jessica Berkman, 29; Joseph Lunne, 47; Kush Patel, 25; Lashasha Ruggles, 33; Lawrence Wellner, 63; and Ivy Wilks were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of soliciting and criminal tools charges.
Rebecca Buchanan, 46 Butler twp. hotel; and William Hay, 29, were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs.
The RANGE task force is continuing to investigate.