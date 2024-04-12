Harrison Twp. man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face is indicted

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:25 p.m. March 31 to a home in the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive, where they found a 42-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood in the entryway with a gunshot wound to her head.

A girl at the home told investigators her mother’s boyfriend, identified as Dunlap, asked her to help him prepare food but that she was helping her mother do her nails, according to court documents.

The girl’s mother reportedly told Dunlap the girl was helping her but he continued to try to get the girl to help him instead.

After the woman left the room to talk to Dunlap the girl heard gunfire, according to court documents.

“When (the girl) went into the family room area she heard Dunlap go out the back door and she found (her mother) facedown in a pool of blood,” an affidavit read. “She contacted 911 and family members.”

A 9-year-old boy also was reportedly at the home in his bedroom, which shares a wall with the living room, at the time of the shooting.

The woman initially was taken to Kettering Health Dayton but was transferred to Kettering Health Main Campus. She is in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said last week.

Dunlap turned himself in to deputies and was interviewed. He said he ran outside and threw a handgun into a wooded area near Philadelphia Drive but did not say what happened, according to court records.

He is held on $750,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.