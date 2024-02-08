A year later, deaths of 2 Middletown men gunned down in their home remains unsolved

Davis, known as to his family as Ty, called 911 for help saying, “Please come help me, I don’t want to die.”

Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson was adamant this week that the case is not cold. There is a person of interest and detectives are continuing to gather information, he said.

“Three people went into that house and only two came out,” Nelson said. There was no forced entry and evidence points to one gun used.

That was the same message last spring — there was a person of interest and it was taking time to build a case based on reviewing electronic devices with the use of search warrants to determine who killed them and why.

Nelson also said this week detectives believe they have a motive that matches the evidence, and collection of electronic device data continues.

“We are still getting active information, it is just a matter of putting it in a presentation form so that we can present it to the prosecutor,” he said. “We want to be able to present a good case. We don’t want to rush it.”

The sergeant said detectives are also continuing to investigate the unsolved homicide of Nais McVay, 24, who was shot multiple times on Sept. 13, 2022, while sitting in a car near the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Young Street.

McVay’s slaying may have some connection to the double homicide, Nelson said

Fitzgerald died of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Davis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, which is in Warren County, where he died.

Fitzgerald’s mother declined comment, and Davis’ mother did not respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is asked to call Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-7720.