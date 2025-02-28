Arson case against former Amazon employee dismissed without prejudice

Breaking: Intel again pushes back expected opening for semiconductor plant in central Ohio

The case against a former employee accused of setting a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Union in 2024 has been dismissed, though it could potentially be filed again in the future.

According to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents, the case against Samuel Rubibi, 26, was dismissed without prejudice at the request of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, meaning the case can be filed again.

Samuel Rubibi

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Rubibi was charged with aggravated arson connected to a fire on the fifth floor of the facility at 1835 Union Air Park Blvd. June 1, 2024.

An investigator determined the fire was arson, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“Amazon video surveillance shows the defendant enter a restricted area, then exits the restricted area and moments later a fire ensues,” the affidavit said.

