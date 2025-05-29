Beavercreek woman gets jail, probation for whipping child with cord

She will get credit for four days of jail time, court documents said.

Miller was charged after a woman told Beavercreek police July 27, 2024 that a child on a bike asked her for help after they were assaulted, court documents said.

Officers said they saw whip marks, scars and open wounds on the child’s back and arms. Emergency crews took the child to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

According to court records, when police asked Miller to explain what happened she told them the child was misbehaving and playing video games instead of doing chores, so she “grabbed an extension cord and used it in a whipping fashion to discipline (the child).”

“… She proceeded to state she has struck (the child) previously using belts as a form of discipline, which is what the scars and prior marks are believed to be from,” court documents said.