Beavercreek woman gets jail, probation for whipping child with cord

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Beavercreek woman who was accused of whipping a child with an extension cord, leaving scares and open wounds, has been sentenced to local jail time and intensive probation.

Stephani M. Miller, 37, was sentenced by Greene County Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio to six months of county jail followed by five years of intensive probation supervision, including a domestic violence intervention program.

Stephani Michelle Miller. Photo courtesy of Greene County Jail.

icon to expand image

She will get credit for four days of jail time, court documents said.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Beavercreek woman accused of whipping child with cord pleads guilty

Miller was charged after a woman told Beavercreek police July 27, 2024 that a child on a bike asked her for help after they were assaulted, court documents said.

Officers said they saw whip marks, scars and open wounds on the child’s back and arms. Emergency crews took the child to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

According to court records, when police asked Miller to explain what happened she told them the child was misbehaving and playing video games instead of doing chores, so she “grabbed an extension cord and used it in a whipping fashion to discipline (the child).”

“… She proceeded to state she has struck (the child) previously using belts as a form of discipline, which is what the scars and prior marks are believed to be from,” court documents said.

In Other News
1
Man killed in Middletown police shooting identified
2
3 Cincinnati men guilty in Springboro break-in, high-speed chase on...
3
NEW DETAILS: One person killed in Middletown police shooting
4
Man in life-threatening condition, possibly connected to Harrison Twp...
5
Child shot in face in Dayton, suspect in custody

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.