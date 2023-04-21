BreakingNews
Bomb threat evacuates Caterpillar warehouse in Clayton

Crime & Law
By
24 minutes ago

A bomb threat called in Friday morning evacuated the Caterpillar Logistics facility in Clayton as crews investigate.

Someone threatened to blow up the warehouse at 6611 Hoke Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The threat was reported at 10:35 a.m.

Bomb-sniffing dogs are checking the facility before workers can go back inside.

