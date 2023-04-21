Bomb threat evacuates Caterpillar warehouse in Clayton

A bomb threat called in Friday morning evacuated the Caterpillar Logistics facility in Clayton as crews investigate.
Someone threatened to blow up the warehouse at 6611 Hoke Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The threat was reported at 10:35 a.m.
Bomb-sniffing dogs are checking the facility before workers can go back inside.
In Other News
1
‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ joins Miami Valley task force for child...
2
Police raid 4 smoke shops, cite illegal THC products; attorney says no...
3
John Crawford’s family to restart appeal in wrongful death lawsuit...
4
Katelyn Markham death case: Man accused of perjury gets trial date
5
Greene County gets $15M for new jail project; Miami County also gets...
About the Author