Bond set at $200K for Middletown man who allegedly fired at state trooper

Carl P. Moore Jr., 41, of Middletown, is in the Warren County Jail awaiting his arraignment set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records. CONTRIBUTED

Crime & Law
By Rick McCrabb
33 minutes ago

Bond was set at $200,000 for a Middletown man who allegedly fired at an on-duty state trooper Sunday morning.

Carl P. Moore Jr., 41, of Middletown, is in the Warren County Jail awaiting his arraignment set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

He was charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and OVI, a misdemeanor, according to records.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the state patrol.

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a state trooper observed a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck driving erratically on Dixie Highway north of Manchester Road in Franklin Twp. While the trooper was behind the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fired a round at the trooper’s patrol car, the state patrol said.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle once backup officers arrived. Moore was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was located in the vehicle. No shots were fired by any of the officers.

Two spent shell casings were located in the driver’s area of Moore’s vehicle, according to the state patrol. Further investigation revealed that, prior to shooting at the trooper, Moore had also fired a shot at another motorist after an altercation at a nearby bar.

