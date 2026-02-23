Brookville woman charge for infant daughter’s fractured bones

A Brookville woman is facing charges after an infant was taken to the hospital with fractured bones.

Karen L. Howell, 27, was indicted Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on a felony count of endangering children.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Howell is accused of seriously injuring her 2-month-old daughter.

When the girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, medical staff found she had fractures in her collar bone and forearm.

Howell is scheduled to appear for arraignment March 10.

