Brookville woman charge for infant daughter’s fractured bones

A Brookville woman is facing charges after an infant was taken to the hospital with fractured bones.
Karen L. Howell, 27, was indicted Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on a felony count of endangering children.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Howell is accused of seriously injuring her 2-month-old daughter.
When the girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, medical staff found she had fractures in her collar bone and forearm.
Howell is scheduled to appear for arraignment March 10.
In Other News
1
Riverside hatchet attack suspect sentenced to time served after year in...
2
Moraine man found guilty of pistol-whipping Kettering resident...
3
Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl, giving her drugs
4
Dayton man on parole for child pornography accused of new charges
5
Xenia man pleads guilty in incident leading to officers shooting him
About the Author