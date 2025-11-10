Carlisle man intentionally crashes minivan with 3 children inside, gets probation

Riley Blaine Bowman, 37, was sentenced last week by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler to three years of community control; he also must pay a $375 fine, complete outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and must pay $1,895 restitution to his victim and not have any contact with her, according to sentencing documents.

What were the charges?

Bowman initially was indicted by a county grand jury for felony counts of strangulation and endangering children and three OVI counts in addition to driving under suspension, all misdemeanors.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of endangering children and to three misdemeanors: domestic violence, OVI and driving under suspension, with the other counts dismissed as part of his plea.

What was he accused of doing?

Franklin police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. April 30 for a hit and run crash near the intersection of Park and Miami avenues. A witness who called 911 reported the driver of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, later identified as Bowman, hit a fire hydrant and stop sign before fleeing. The caller followed the minivan to a South Avenue residence, according to a Franklin Division of Police report.

Police spoke with a woman who had marks around her neck who told officers that Bowman was choking her in the van before he intentionally crashed. She said he refused to let her and the children out but did take them home before he left on foot with his mother. Police later found Bowman in Franklin.

Officers reported Bowman smelled of alcohol and that he admitted to drinking four or five shots. According to the police report, his blood alcohol level tested at .171, which is more than two times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.