Chicago man sentenced to over 7 years in 2020 Warren County pursuit

A Chicago man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison following a burglary and high speed pursuit involving Warren County Sheriff’s deputies.
Terrance Lorenzo White, 28, was sentenced April 11 in U.S. District Court to 87 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in October 2021 to illegally possessing two firearms after a conviction of a felony crime, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Court proceedings were delayed because while out on bond for this case, White was convicted in Chicago of aggravated battery against a victim of 60 years or older He was sentenced in December 2022 to six months in prison, the release stated.
Warren County deputies responded Aug. 21, 2020, to an attempted robbery after people in the house said that White stole marijuana and cash. The witnesses also told deputies that White was driving a white Jeep, was armed and threatened to shoot up the house, according to the release.
While deputies were at the scene of the attempted robbery, White drove past in the Jeep and deputies tried to stop him.
This led to a high-speed pursuit that ended when White crashed the Jeep, got out and tried to run away before he was captured. Deputies found two loaded firearms, a black ski mask and marijuana in White’s vehicle, according to court documents.
