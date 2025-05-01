Cincinnati man gets probation connected to I-675 road rage shootout

Breaking: Man’s death in Montgomery County jail custody likely positional asphyxia

A Cincinnati man accused of exchanging gunfire with another driver on Interstate 675 in Beavercreek has been sentenced to probation after pleading to a bill of information.

David James Fletcher, 53, was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio to two years of unsupervised probation. He also agreed to turn over a Ruger pistol, along with its magazine and ammunition, to be destroyed by Beavercreek police.

If he violates his probation, Fletcher would face a $2,000 fine and 360 days in jail.

The sentence comes after Fletcher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and possessing criminal tools that were charged via a bill of information. As part of the agreement, Fletcher agreed to abide by the sentence recommended by a magistrate, whose sentence was approved by the court.

Fletcher, who was driving a silver Ford work van, and another driver in a maroon Ford hatchback traded shots at about 10:20 a.m. June 5 on northbound I-675 between Wagner Drive and Indian Ripple Road.

Both vehicles were struck by multiple rounds, Beavercreek police said.

Police first made contact with the man driving the hatchback on I-675 north of Indian Ripple Road. Fletcher continued north on I-675, then went west on U.S. 35 into Riverside before calling police.

Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar said Fletcher suffered a gunshot to the abdomen, but police at the time said the injury was minor and he was expected to be released from the hospital later the same day.

A grand jury decided to indict Fletcher, but not the other driver.

