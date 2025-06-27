Breaking: Thunderstorms bring high water, flooding advisories for area counties

Clayton man accused of ramming, shooting ex-wife’s car gets probation

Crime & Law
A Clayton man who was accused of ramming his ex-wife’s car, then when she stopped firing gunshots into her car and a Huber Heights house has been sentenced to probation.

Cedric Leon Stinson, 40, was sentenced to up to five years of probation for one count of domestic violence, with the conditions that he have no contact with the victims in this case and pay $150 in restitution.

Stinson was charged with ramming his ex-wife’s car on Nov. 20, 2023 while she was driving on Old Troy Pike.

When she tried to turn to get away from him, he rammed her vehicle again, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court – Eastern Division.

In all, he reportedly rammed her vehicle three times and followed her until she pulled into a driveway in the 5000 block of Coco Drive in Huber Heights.

He then got out of his vehicle and shot at her vehicle at least three times, with one round going into his ex’s mother’s home, court documents said.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

