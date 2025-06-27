Clayton man accused of ramming, shooting ex-wife’s car gets probation

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Stinson was charged with ramming his ex-wife’s car on Nov. 20, 2023 while she was driving on Old Troy Pike.

When she tried to turn to get away from him, he rammed her vehicle again, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court – Eastern Division.

In all, he reportedly rammed her vehicle three times and followed her until she pulled into a driveway in the 5000 block of Coco Drive in Huber Heights.

He then got out of his vehicle and shot at her vehicle at least three times, with one round going into his ex’s mother’s home, court documents said.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.