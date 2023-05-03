Convicted serial rapist sentenced to 44 years in 4 Dayton cold case rapes

Tiandre Levar Turner, 44, of Dayton was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to 44 years after a jury found him guilty of four counts each of rape and abduction, five counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and one misdemeanor assault.

None of the women knew their assailant in the four sexual assaults — reported June 26, 2013; Jan. 30, 2014; March 25, 2014; and April 7, 2014.