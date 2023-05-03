Convicted serial rapist sentenced to 44 years in 4 Dayton cold case rapes

BreakingNews
A Dayton man convicted last month for four “brutal” cold case rapes will spend more than four decades in prison.

Tiandre Levar Turner, 44, of Dayton was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to 44 years after a jury found him guilty of four counts each of rape and abduction, five counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and one misdemeanor assault.

None of the women knew their assailant in the four sexual assaults — reported June 26, 2013; Jan. 30, 2014; March 25, 2014; and April 7, 2014.

After the verdict was read in court, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said one of the victims told a detective: “Now my chains are off. He gets to wear the chains that I’ve worn the last 10 years.”

The first rape happened inside a car in a secluded parking lot and the other three were inside an old abandoned house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“They were fairly brutal rapes where the victim was abducted, beaten and raped,” Johns said previously.

Two victims gave statements before Turner’s sentencing and a third also was in court. The fourth victim is now deceased, Johns said.

DNA collected at the crime scenes was processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and linked genetically to the suspect’s family. Investigators obtained a search warrant and took a DNA sample from Turner, which matched DNA collected in each case, according to court documents.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

