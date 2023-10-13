Dayton attorney indicted for more than 70 sex offenses involving underage girl

A Dayton attorney was indicted Friday for dozens of sex offenses involving an underage girl from Nevada, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Christopher R. Six of Dayton, who is charged with 30 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; 32 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and two counts of importuning.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation against in March after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force concerning Six’s Snapchat account and images of child sexual assault, the prosecutor’s office said.

“After a thorough search of the defendant’s electronics and online accounts, it was determined he had maintained contact with an underage minor in Nevada and had sent and requested nude images. Additionally, the defendant had chats with the minor and discussed his bestiality, incest, urination, and other fantasies. The relationship continued until the defendant’s Snapchat account was shut down by the company because of the child pornographic material his account contained,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Six is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

“This defendant groomed the child and continually victimized her. Sexual predators who do these types of things need to be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Six in February 2021 joined the Hurley Law practice in Middletown, but on Friday the business confirmed that Six is no longer employed at the firm.