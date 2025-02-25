Dayton father charged after infant taken to hospital

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man is facing charges after an infant was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Brandon Landsiedel, 24, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one felony count of endangering children.

ExploreUndercover officer offered sex acts at Huber Heights spa leads to prostitution charge

The charge stems from Nov. 1, 2024, when police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a five-month-old child with “significant injuries,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said that Landsiedel was the infant’s father, was the primary caregiver, and was present when the injuries happened.

“The child’s injuries are inconsistent with the defendant’s explanation,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Landsiedel was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, and is scheduled to be arraigned March 6.

In Other News
1
Undercover officer offered sex acts at Huber Heights spa leads to...
2
High Court awards $1K to former LCI prisoner who doesn’t get inmate...
3
Moraine man accused of pistol-whipping Kettering resident, stealing car...
4
Deputies investigating after woman found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.
5
Man charged in hatchet attack, SWAT standoff in Riverside

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.