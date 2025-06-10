Breaking: Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

Dayton father pleads guilty in infant abuse case

A Dayton man has pleaded guilty as charged after he was accused of hurting his 5-month-old child.

Brandon Landsiedel, 24, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one felony count of endangering children, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday.

The charge could result in fines up to $10,000 and prison terms of nine months to three years.

One condition of the agreement is that Landsiedel have no contact with the child.

He was charged after an incident Nov. 1, 2024, when police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a 5-month-old child with “significant injuries,” according to the Montgomery County prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said that Landsiedel was the infant’s father and primary caregiver, and was present when the injuries occurred.

“The child’s injuries are inconsistent with the defendant’s explanation,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Landsiedel is scheduled to be sentenced June 26.

