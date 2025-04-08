Dayton man accused of abusing, scarring daughter faces felony charge

Harris was charged after his daughter’s teachers reported the abuse on March 31, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators said they spoke to the girl, 14, while she was being treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the affidavit. She said that her father had hit her multiple times with an extension cord two weeks prior, leaving scars on her arms and legs. She also showed them video of her injuries from that incident.

When police interviewed Harris, he said he caused the injuries with a belt sometime in 2024, the affidavit said.

Harris is currently out of jail on a $50,000 conditional own recognizance bond, on the conditions that he have no contact with his daughter and is electronically monitored.