Breaking: Ohio election 2025: Here’s what will appear on local ballots in May 6 primary

Dayton man accused of abusing, scarring daughter faces felony charge

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man is being charged after investigators said he physically abused his daughter.

Antwan U-Gene Harris, 33, was indicted Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one felony count of endangering children. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 22.

ExploreDayton man gets 25 years in prison for coercing minors, producing child sexual abuse material

Harris was charged after his daughter’s teachers reported the abuse on March 31, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators said they spoke to the girl, 14, while she was being treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the affidavit. She said that her father had hit her multiple times with an extension cord two weeks prior, leaving scars on her arms and legs. She also showed them video of her injuries from that incident.

When police interviewed Harris, he said he caused the injuries with a belt sometime in 2024, the affidavit said.

Harris is currently out of jail on a $50,000 conditional own recognizance bond, on the conditions that he have no contact with his daughter and is electronically monitored.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of stealing SUV, causing fatal crash in Riverside
2
Man found guilty of sexually abusing Harrison Twp. girl
3
Dayton man gets 25 years in prison for coercing minors, producing child...
4
Several detained, officers hit, pepper sprayed after fights in high...
5
Man gets prison for hitting pedestrians, killing woman while fleeing...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.