Dayton man accused of attempted murder after almost five years as fugitive

According to the release, Gay has been a fugitive since he failed to appear for a federal prison sentence in September 2021 for fentanyl-related charges.

However, on March 19 this year, the Southern District of Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team began to surveil his residence in Dayton based on new information, and four days later surrounded it.

Gay reportedly refused to come out, and eventually fired about a dozen gunshots at officers, hitting an unmarked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had deputies inside, the release said. SWAT was called to the scene.

During the standoff, the U.S. Marshals received a call from Gay’s attorney, and they set up a three-way call to arrange Gay’s surrender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Gay has prior convictions in Missouri, as well as convictions in Montgomery County for aggravated robbery, theft and kidnapping.