Dayton man accused of getting child pornography from minor online

A Dayton man accused of getting child pornography from a minor he was talking to online has been indicted.
Joshua Wilmore, 22, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Wilmore is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation into Wilmore began with a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The task force told Dayton police that Wilmore was reportedly online receiving child pornography while talking online with a minor.
