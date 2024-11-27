Dayton man accused of killing kitten in ‘fit of rage’ pleads guilty

A Dayton man accused of killing a kitten after he couldn’t find his cellphone faces a year in prison.
Maccado Devon Black, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to one felony count of cruelty to companion animals.
Black was looking for his cellphone Oct. 6 at a Wildwood Avenue house when he reportedly became upset. During a “fit of rage” he grabbed a kitten from the porch and broke its neck, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
He killed the kitten in front of his children and their mother, the affidavit stated.
Black remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
