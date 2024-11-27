Dayton man accused of killing kitten in ‘fit of rage’ pleads guilty

Black was looking for his cellphone Oct. 6 at a Wildwood Avenue house when he reportedly became upset. During a “fit of rage” he grabbed a kitten from the porch and broke its neck, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He killed the kitten in front of his children and their mother, the affidavit stated.

Black remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.