Dayton man accused of offering girl drugs for sex acts

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
46 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly offered a 13-year-old girl drugs in exchange for sex acts.

Michael C. Codispoti, 71, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor and one count of importuning, all felonies.

Michael Charles Codispoti. Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

According to court documents, police were called Oct. 6 to the first block of South Philadelphia Street and spoke to the girl, who said that a man, later identified as Codispoti, had offered her drugs in exchange for oral sex.

Police said that Codispoti was identified from a video taken during the incident and his vehicle registration, and was arrested the next day.

During an interview, Codispoti confirmed he spoke to the girl but denied offering drugs or asking for sexual acts, court documents said.

At the time of writing, Codispoti is in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 17, according to court records.

In Other News
1
3 Dayton men indicted for sexual crimes involving children
2
Man gets probation for burning girlfriend’s clothes, starting apartment...
3
Georgia man accused of retaliating against federal judge in Beavercreek...
4
18-year-old gets 5 years in Springboro police chase that ends in...
5
Riverside man gets probation for dozens of child pornography charges

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.