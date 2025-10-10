Dayton man accused of offering girl drugs for sex acts

According to court documents, police were called Oct. 6 to the first block of South Philadelphia Street and spoke to the girl, who said that a man, later identified as Codispoti, had offered her drugs in exchange for oral sex.

Police said that Codispoti was identified from a video taken during the incident and his vehicle registration, and was arrested the next day.

During an interview, Codispoti confirmed he spoke to the girl but denied offering drugs or asking for sexual acts, court documents said.

At the time of writing, Codispoti is in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 17, according to court records.