Dayton man accused of putting hot iron to girlfriend’s face found guilty

A jury found a Dayton man guilty who was accused of putting a hot iron to his girlfriend’s face and then kicking and stomping her in October during a fight over money.

Malik Taleeb Rasheed, 46, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of felonious assault by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury.

Rasheed’s 37-year-old girlfriend told Dayton police that she and Rasheed began to argue Oct. 22, 2022, inside their home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue after he accused her of taking the $200 missing from his wallet. He then took her turquoise 9mm caliber handgun from her purse and said he was going to keep it, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck (his girlfriend) in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick [his girlfriend] in her head and spine.”

Rasheed and his girlfriend had been dating for about one and a half months, and Rasheed moved into his girlfriend’s residence about two weeks before the attack, according to court documents.

A sentencing date for Rasheed has not yet been set.

