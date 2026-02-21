Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl, giving her drugs

A Dayton man was indicted and accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and supplying her with drugs.

Shane Kintz, 52, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts each of rape, corrupting another with drugs and sexual battery, as well as single counts of aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the teen girl told police that Kintz had sexually assaulted her on “numerous” occasions and gave her drugs.

Kintz and the teen already knew each other when the assaults occurred, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the time of writing, Kintz was not in the Montgomery County Jail, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is scheduled for arraignment March 5.

