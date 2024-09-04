Dayton man accused of shooting dog, threatening residents in Harrison Twp.

Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder

Sept 4, 2024
A Dayton man is accused of shooting a dog last month when he barged into a Harrison Twp. home and accused two people of taking his money.

Michael Anthony Adams, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of abduction, single counts of cruelty to companion animals and having weapons under disability, and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Aug. 22 to a report of shots fired.

A resident reported that a man later identified as Adams came into his house with a gun and pointed it at him and his friend. Adams reportedly accused them of breaking into his home and threatened to kill them several times if he didn’t get his money, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The resident’s dog started to growl at Adams, who reportedly pointed the gun at the dog and shot it. The dog then ran to the back of the apartment, the affidavit stated.

A neighbor who heard the gunshot went outside and saw Adams with a handgun. Adams then accused the neighbor of stealing his items, too, and attempted to order him inside the other man’s home. The neighbor went back to his house and called 911, according to the court documents.

Deputies who responded were directed to Adams and took him into custody. They found the handgun reportedly used by Adams in a nearby wooded area, the affidavit stated.

Adams is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

